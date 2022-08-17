JONESBORO — An argument between a woman and her boyfriend over finances turned violent.
JONESBORO — An argument between a woman and her boyfriend over finances turned violent.
Now, the boyfriend faces two felony charges.
The incident occurred Monday in the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard, police said.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Xavier R. Jordan, 32, with aggravated assault and committing a terroristic act. Jordan was also served a warrant charging him with failure to appear in circuit court on charges of second-degree forgery and theft of more than $1,000. Fowler set bond a $125,000 to cover all charges.
As Monday’s violence escalated, the woman said she tried to get into her car to leave. Jordan approached the car and continued to assault the victim, according to a probable cause affidavit. As the woman attempted to fight back in self defense, Jordan pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and then fired into the rear of the vehicle. Police said they recovered a shell casing from the scene and the bullet from the car.
The woman wasn’t hurt, police said.
The judge also found probable cause and set bond in the following cases:
Lawrence Green, 18, of Kennett, Mo., theft by receiving of a vehicle stolen in Missouri, $10,000 bond.
Timothy Russom, 32, of Jonesboro, theft greater than $5,000, posted $25,000 bond.
Vann Cornelius, 32, of Marion, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, $150,000 bond.
Whitney Jackson, 34, of Jonesboro, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam and Focalim pills and misdemeanor marijuana, $100,000 bond.
Douglas Jarrett, 44, of Jonesboro, possession of meth with the purpose to deliver, possession of hydrocodone with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, $100,000 bond.
Charles Alexander Johnson, 32, of Jonesboro, possession of ecstasy, $3,500 bond.
Dallas Anthony Gillett, 54, of Jonesboro, possession of meth and misdemeanor driving offenses, $3,500 bond.
Amanda L. Bolin, 33, of Jonesboro, possession of ecstasy, $4,500 bond.
