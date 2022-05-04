JONESBORO — A disgruntled former employee hacked into business and home computers and manipulated home entertainment accounts, Jonesboro police said.
Brian Paul Jackson, 39, of Jonesboro appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling Wednesday. The judge found probable cause to charge Jackson with felony computer trespass causing damage in excess of $2,500 and misdemeanor unlawful acts regarding computers and unlawful interference with access to computers.
The judge released Jackson on his own recognizance and ordered him to appear June 30 in circuit court after Detective Shane Fox said he had been cooperative with the investigation.
Sound Concepts reported on Jan. 6 that someone unlawfully accessed their computer system and manipulated several home entertainment accounts.
Fox said in a probable cause affidavit that investigators were able to trace the activity to Jackson’s computer.
“Brian Jackson was interviewed by detectives and he admittedthat when he installed the home entertainment systems for approximately four clients, he had added their accounts to his home entertainment phone app,” Fox wrote in the affidavit. “After leaving the business of Sound Concepts on less than ideal terms, Brian Jackson stated that he was upset so he would randomly use the phone app to turn off lights and manifpulate the lighting systems for the four clients, including the Sound Concepts business in Little Rock.”
As a result, the company had to replace some equipment, worth more than $6,000, Fox said.
The computer trespass charge carries a punishment of up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Jada Rogers, 22, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000.
Detective Chad Hogard said in an affidavit that Walmart reported Rogers, an employee at the store, had stolen $6,320.
“Rogers was questioned about the theft, and admitted to taking the money at the end of her shifts in a month’s time period,” Hogard wrote. “She advised she would take $200 out of each register, and the most she had taken out of the registers was $400 out of each a night. She advised she would do this when a customer would pay with cash, and she would put the money in her pocket when she gave them their change and receipt.
Boling also set bond at $5,000 for Hunter Smith, 18, of Jonesboro, after finding probable cause to charge him with second-degree battery. Smith stabbed a male victim in the neck with a Phillips screwdriver Monday afternoon. Smith’s father, who was in the courtroom during the hearing told Boling his son was defending his mother from the victim during a domestic violence incident.
