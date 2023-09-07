JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after a five-year-old girl suffered a fractured wrist in a fall.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Dylan Miller, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony third-degree domestic battery of a child under age 10. He set bond at $25,000.
The child was taken to a hospital on Aug. 27, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Christopher Pigg. When the girl went to school on Sept. 1, she told several employees that Miller had pushed her off a kitchen table, Pigg wrote.
“During a forensic interview with Arkansas Crimes Against Children, the 5 year old advised several times that (Miller) told her that she isn’t allowed to tell anyone that he pushed her,” Pigg said in the affidavit. “She also stated that she has to tell that they were just playing.”
During an interview with Pigg on Wednesday, Miller reportedly said the girl was injured while playing with a three-year-old in the bedroom.
In an unrelated domestic violence case, Boling found probable cause to charge Odaine A. Lewis, 26, with felony domestic battering of a pregnant woman and possessing a firearm on the Arkansas State University campus without a permit. His bond was set at $30,000.
Both Lewis and the mother of his child live in campus housing, according to a probable cause affidavit from ASU police. Lewis is accused of striking the woman in the face with an open hand. As she tried to leave, she said Lewis knocked her and the baby to the ground. Police said Lewis was found to have had a loaded 9 mm handgun in his possession.
Kristofffer Lee Pierson, 27, of rural Bono, also faces a charge of felony domestic battery of a pregnant woman. His bond was also set at $25,000.
Craighead County Investigator David Bailey said deputies were notified of the incident when the victim went to a medical clinic for treatment Saturday for injuries to her knee, stomach and toe.
In another domestic battery case, Keyanna Breshaun Watson, 25, of Jonesboro, is accused of cutting her boyfriend with box cutters. Boling set her bond at $30,000 for second-degree domestic battering.
The man told police Watson found him in the presence of another woman Tuesday. He called police then took himself to a local hospital, Detective Chad Hogard said in an affidavit.
Boling also found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following:
Jerry Cornealious Brown, 20, of Jonesboro, felony theft by receiving of a vehicle reported stolen in Maryland and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, $30,000 bond.
Michael Anthony Rolland, 41, of Jonesboro, failure to appear in circuit court, felony theft by receiving of a stolen motorcycle and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, bond set at $45,000.
Faith Louann Moody, 23, of Trumann, theft by receiving of the same motorcycle, $7,500 bond.
James Paul Colburn, 39, of Jonesboro, possession of 4.4 grams of methamphetamine and two driving offenses, $2,500 bond.
Chase Dakota Ray Barnes, 19, of Leachville, felony possession of one pound, two ounces of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, $25,000 bond.
On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause for charges and set bond for the following:
Sholanda Evette Coleman, 41, of Jonesboro, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, $2,500 bond.
Lori Ann Brannen, 42, of Paragould, possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone and misdemeanor possession of aprazalam pills, $5,000 bond.
Krystal Morse (Bohannon), 34, of Paragould, possession of meth, $10,000 bond.
