JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after a five-year-old girl suffered a fractured wrist in a fall.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Dylan Miller, 24, of Jonesboro, with felony third-degree domestic battery of a child under age 10. He set bond at $25,000.

inman@jonesborosun.com