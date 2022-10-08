JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday night at St. Bernards Medical Center after punching a 40-year-old nurse in the face, according to a Jonesboro police report.
When police took Brandon Espy, 34, of the 1400 block of Magnolia Road, to the Craighead County Detention Center, Espy punched a 23-year-old jailer in the face.
Espy was supposed to have had a probable cause hearing Friday in video court, but refused to attend.
District Judge Tommy Fowler postponed Espy’s hearing until Monday.
This was Espy’s third arrest on second-degree battery on a medical technician since May 2021.
On Aug. 6, Espy backhanded a nurse at St. Bernard, causing her to fall backward, bruising her face and causing a shoulder injury.
Espy pleaded guilty and received 12 months of probation.
In other JPD reports:
A 38-year-old Jonesboro woman told police early Friday morning that her residence was entered in the 2500 block of Westacre Drive and items were taken. Stolen were a 65-inch television valued at $598, a 55-inch television valued at $498, an Apple iPhone valued at $300, a security panel and cameras valued at $3,000 and a pair of Air Jordan shoes valued at $420.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday morning that her vehicle was stolen from the 3300 block of Caraway Commons. The vehicle is a black 2018 Ford Mustang.
