JONESBORO — A local man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl over a three-week period.
James E. Mansfield, 31, of Jonesboro, was arrested Thursday after speaking to a police detective.
On Friday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with rape, a Class Y felony punishable by up to life in prison. The judge set bond at $500,000 and ordered that he not have contact with anyone under the age of 18, including his own child.
The case came to light on Wednesday afternoon when police were called to the emergency room of a local hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit from Detective Keri Varner.
Following medical treatment investigators conducted a forensic examination and interview.
“During this interview, the juvenile disclosed that she had been staying at her home with James Mansfield for approximately three weeks where Mansfield was her caretaker,” Varner wrote in the affidavit. Her mother had to be away from the home during that time, the child told investigators.
“During this three-week period, Mansfield engaged in sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old female multiple times as well as engaged in alcohol and vape consumption,” Varner continued.
After a physical confrontation between the two, the girl was able to leave the home, the affidavit states.
According to Varner, Mansfield confessed to the crime during a recorded interview.
Mansfield must appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
A review of court records indicates this is Mansfield’s first felony arrest.
