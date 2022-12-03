JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with rape/sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years old.
Benigno Lopez, 49, is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro police Detective Bill Brown, Lopez sexually assaulted the girl on three occasions, the last time being Oct. 17.
Boling set Lopez’s bond at $75,000 cash-only, issued a no-contact order between Lopez and the victim and required him to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Lopez’s next court date is Jan. 18, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Khloe Bryant, 26, of Jonesboro, with sexual extortion and harassing communication; $7,500 bond.
Brianna Letner, 32, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $3,500 bond.
Lorene Haralson, 20, of Jonesboro, with first-degree forgery; $1,000 bond.
Teona Bowman, 50, of Lake City, with probation violation; $1,000 bond.
Jennifer Carruth, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Danielle Clark, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Amy Owens-West, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $4,000 bond.
Jondavid Hurst, 37, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $4,000 bond.
Jessica Thacker, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; released on her own recognizance with the stipulation of receiving mental health treatment.
