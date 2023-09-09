JONESBORO — A 59-year-old man has been “sexting” and “exposing” himself to a teenage girl for more than a year, police allege.
Gary Dale Benson of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 2 when police responded to a disturbance in which a parent found out about his behavior, Detective Christopher Pigg of the Jonesboro Police Department said in a probable cause affidavit.
The girl provided details during a forensic interview on Tuesday. Pigg said he verified her story through an examination of the girl’s phone and other phone records.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler on Friday found probable cause to charge Benson with sexual indecency with a child, a felony that carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. He set bond at $35,000 and ordered Benson to appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
The judge also found probable cause for charges and set bonds in the following cases:
Nakicia Nechell Williams, 41, of Jonesboro, felony second-offense of third-degree domestic battering and misdemeanor interference with emergency communications, $35,000 bond.
Brandon Dewayne Cassulis, 41, of Bono, possession of 29 grams of methamphetamine, $75,000 bond.
Brandi Box, 28, of Stuttgart, felony possession of meth, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor, $75,000 bond.
Robert Hooker Sanders, 42, of Jonesboro, possession of crack cocaine, $5,000 bond.
Krystal Katina Greer, 49, of Jonesboro, possession of drug paraphernalia, $7,500 bond.
Joshua Laboy Coffee, 35, of Jonesboro, aggravated assault, $5,000 bond.
Thomas Joe Hunter, 46, of Jonesboro, felon in possession of a firearm, free on $3,500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.