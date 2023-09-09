JONESBORO — A 59-year-old man has been “sexting” and “exposing” himself to a teenage girl for more than a year, police allege.

Gary Dale Benson of Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 2 when police responded to a disturbance in which a parent found out about his behavior, Detective Christopher Pigg of the Jonesboro Police Department said in a probable cause affidavit.

