JONESBORO — A west Tennessee man drove more than two hours to Jonesboro in hopes of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, police said.
David Martin Odom, 57, of Trenton, near Dyersburg, was arrested Sunday afternoon at a local motel.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Odom with internet stalking of a child, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. He set bond at $1 million.
Detective Bill Brown said in a probable cause affidavit that Odom made contact with the girl through social media messaging on Sept. 20.
“Odom made several comments about what he wanted to do to the juvenile female and that he wanted to come to Jonesboro,” Brown wrote in the affidavit.
On Saturday, Odom contacted the girl again and said he had made reservations at the motel for Sunday since he knew her mother would be out of town.
Police arrested Odom after he checked into the motel.
Police executed a search warrant and found a paddle with the Board of Correction printed on it, a jar of petroleum jelly and a three-count page of condoms, Brown said.
In setting bond, Boling noted Odom is a registered sex offender, having been convicted of a similar crime.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Marcellus M. Morrow, 27, of Jonesboro with first-degree domestic battering. He set Morrow’s bond at $500,000.
Morrow is accused of causing serious injuries to his two-month-old child.
Police said the infant was taken to a local hospital last Thursday. The parents said they took their son to the emergency room because he was having seizures.
Police later learned the boy had two separate brain bleeds and a broken rib. He was transported to a Memphis hospital for further treatment.
Morrow admitted to shaking the baby and having to give him CPR and splash water on his face due to him being unresponsive. Police said they later learned the victim also had two fractured bones in his leg.
Both Odom and Morrow must appear Dec. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
