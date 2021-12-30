JONESBORO — A Paragould man is accused of stealing another man’s unemployment benefits.
Craighead County Circuit Judge Chris Thyer found probable cause Wednesday to charge James Cordell Danely, 33, with fraudulent use of a debit card and theft of $2,968.50 from that card. Danely was released from the Craighead County Detention Center after posting a $15,000 bond.
Jonesboro police Detective Paul Williams said in a probable cause affidavit that the unemployment debit card had been mailed to a post office box in Powhatan, and the rightful owner of the debit card had instructed Danely to pick it up for him on July 20.
By July 27, Williams found the card had been used 28 times at at least 12 businesses in Jonesboro. Williams said surveillance cameras captured images of Danely making the purchases.
In an unrelated case, the judge found probable cause to charge Adajae Williams, 22, of Jonesboro, with felony theft, accused of stealing merchandise from a former employer. She is free on a $1,500 bond.
Williams, who also investigated that case, said in a probable cause affidavit that Academy Sports reported the store had surveillance video showing Williams stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise over a number of days.
“In the video, Williams can be seen placing merchandise in plastic bags without scanning or paying for the items,” Detective Williams, no relation to the suspect, said in the affidavit. “Williams would then carry the items out of the store.”
The theft of a catalytic converter from one recycling company and the sale of the same item to a second recycler has landed Amber Lisk, 28, in trouble.
Thyer found probable cause to charge her with nonfinancial identity fraud and misdemeanor theft.
Lisk used a false identity to sell the catalytic converter to the second recycler, police said. State law requires recycling companies to record and report all transactions. Lisk was identified from video, the detective said. Lisk has also been freed on bond.
