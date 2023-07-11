JONESBORO — A 40-year-old Jonesboro man received at $35,000 bond Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge him with two felonies and a misdemeanor.
Kenneth Vann, 40, of Jonesboro, is charged with breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle, theft of property credit/debit cards and theft of $1,000 or less.
A victim who lives in the 200 block of Hickory Street called police on Thursday morning at about 2 a.m. about a vehicle break-in, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim said he had security video of the incident and officers recognized Vann as the person who entered the vehicle.
Vann was arrested on Saturday.
His next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stephen Vinson, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine; $25,000 bond.
Katelyn Landsdell, 20, of Bay, with theft of property credit/debit cards, fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of $1,000 or less; $7,500 bond.
Maria Carlile, 32, of Trumann, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and driving on a suspended license; $7,500 bond.
Joseph Cruz, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Jenny Holland, 31, of Paragould, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Tamba Buckelew, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Whitnee Palmer, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper lane change; $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.