JONESBORO — The brother of Airreo Johnson, who walked out of the courtroom on Tuesday, has been charged with attempting to bribe a witness in Johnson’s first-degree battery trial.

District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Laryabrough Lemont Mullins, 35, of Jonesboro, with witness bribery after a police officer said that Mullins took Johnson to the witness’ residence on Tuesday morning. Mullins told her Johnson was in his vehicle and wanted to talk to her.