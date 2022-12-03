JONESBORO — The brother of Airreo Johnson, who walked out of the courtroom on Tuesday, has been charged with attempting to bribe a witness in Johnson’s first-degree battery trial.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge Laryabrough Lemont Mullins, 35, of Jonesboro, with witness bribery after a police officer said that Mullins took Johnson to the witness’ residence on Tuesday morning. Mullins told her Johnson was in his vehicle and wanted to talk to her.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Johnson told the witness, “That he would like for her to say that she doesn’t remember anything and that (he) was not involved in any crime.”
Johnson, 29, of the 500 block of Roseclair Street, is facing a first-degree battery charge in the Oct. 19, 2019, shooting in the 300 block of State Street in which Aaron Hall suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Johnson is also accused to killing a dog during the shooting.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Upon arrival, officers find Aaron Hall at the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Numerous eyewitnesses stated that two females and a male drove up to the apartment in a silver/gray Chevrolet Impala and started to physically fight the sister of the resident (on State Street).
“The male exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm. When Aaron Hall attempted to make the three subjects leave, the male subject shot Aaron Hall and his dog ... (The suspect) was later identified as Airreo Trayshawn Johnson.”
Circuit Judge Randy Philhours set a $500,000 cash-only bond for Johnson on Tuesday.
In Mullins’ case, police said Johnson offered the witness “To help her out if she needed anything or if her children needed anything such as diapers or baby wipes. Complainant stated that (Johnson) told her that if she needed anything then all she had to do was call him and he would get her whatever she needed for herself or her children.”
The witness contacted the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office and told them she was terrified to testify at the trial. She said there were no threats made to her by either Mullins or Johnson.
After Johnson walked out of court U.S. marshals arrested him in Memphis on Wednesday night.
Boling set Mullins’ bond at $100,000. His next court date is Jan. 18 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.