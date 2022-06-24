JONESBORO — A Monette man who was arrested June 17 on drug charges had just been given a 12-month suspended sentence less than three weeks earlier.
Jeffery Austin pleaded guilty and was sentenced on May 31 to possession of an instrument of crime, reduced from a charge of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
The original charge was a felony. The reduced charge was a Class A misdemeanor.
According a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County Deputy Chris Kelems, along with parole officer Kayla Sain, went to Austin’s residence in the 300 block of Fisher Street in Monette to conduct a suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) search of the residence at about 1 p.m. that day, but no one answered the door.
At 1:15 p.m., Monette Police Officer Ryan Kelems, the deputy’s son, called him because Austin was at the police department asking why the deputy was at his house.
Deputy Kelems and Sain went to the police department and brought Austin to his residence to do an SIS search.
Austin’s wife Kristi was backing out of the driveway when they arrived and Deputy Kelems told her to pull back in.
Upon entering the residence, Deputy Kelems smelled the odor of marijuana, the affidavit said.
On the nightstand in the bedroom, he and Sain found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette and inside the nightstand a plastic bag of white powdery substance, believed to be meth.
Kristi Austin was asked if there was anything else Deputy Kelems was going to find in the house, and she told him, “Yes, and it’s mine. I will show you where it’s at,” the affidavit said.
She took them to a bathroom closet and pulled out a box and handed it to him. Inside the box was a bag with meth inside, a pill bottle and a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe.
Officer Kelems took Jeffery Austin to the police station.
According to the affidavit, while Deputy Kelems and Sain were transporting Kristi Austin to the police station, she said, “If I tell you where all his is will it help me? I can take you to it right now.”
They returned to the residence and under the deck was a duffel bag containing several jars of suspected marijuana, bags containing marijuana wax and a clear bag containing a large amount of suspected meth.
In all, the Kelems and Sain found more than 104.2 grams of methamphetamine, 36 grams of mushrooms, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, Xanax and an assortment of paraphernalia and cash.
When officer Kelems took Jeffery Austin to the Craighead County Detention Center, three rolls of money were found in his pocket.
Kristi Austin was also charged with possession of meth or cocaine.
She was released after posting a $1,500 temporary bond.
On Monday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Jeffery Austin with five felonies: possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams with the purpose to deliver, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Xanax with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Boling set his bond at $25,000.
Kristi Austin and the couple’s two adult sons were in the courtroom along with Austin’s attorney on Monday.
Jeffery Austin has been released on bond.
Prosecutors could decide to revoke Austin’s suspended sentence.
The couple’s next court date is Aug. 19 in circuit court in Lake City.
