PARAGOULD — A Greene County man is facing multiple aggravated assault charges after Paragould police say he pulled an AR-15 on people at a birthday party.
Nathaniel Claudio, 19, of Paragould was arrested Saturday on suspicion of 14 counts of aggravated assault in the case.
According to Paragould police, officers responded to Labor Park on Sixth Avenue on Saturday due to the incident. Claudio was reportedly driving hazardously in the area and was confronted.
When he was confronted, he allegedly pulled the AR-15 on the people at the party, police said.
The people were five adults and nine children. The children’s ages ranged from 3 to 7 years old.
No one was hurt, and Claudio left the park and was later arrested during a traffic stop.
According to Paragould police, Claudio stated that he had given the firearm to a family member. Police recovered the weapon, which had a full magazine and an empty chamber.
A $250,000 bond was set Monday for Claudio, who was being held in the Greene County Jail.
