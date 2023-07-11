PARAGOULD — A Greene County man is facing both attempted murder and arson charges after Paragould police said he attempted to burn down a house with people inside.
Darin E. Wright, 54, of Paragould was arrested July 7 after an investigation by the Paragould Police Department.
Authorities got a call around 1 a.m. July 6 about a house fire on Ward Lane. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke to a person at the home, who said they believed Wright had started the fire.
The person and a juvenile were inside the house when the fire started, police said. Officers said they also saw surveillance footage from the area.
A vehicle, believed to be Wright’s vehicle, arrived at the house around 11:30 p.m. on July 5 and left around 15 minutes later. The footage also showed a person, believed to be Wright, walking through the yard around 11:40 p.m. and that the fire started several seconds later, police said.
According to the affidavit, a person also made a report with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department July 6. The person said Wright had showed up at their residence at around 1:30 a.m. and dumped gas on their air conditioning unit and around the base of the house.
Police also interviewed Wright July 7 and he reportedly gave self-incriminating statements about the incidents, authorities said.
Wright was arrested on suspicion of two counts of conduct constituting attempted murder-2nd degree and arson.
A $1 million bond was set for Wright, who was being held in the Greene County Jail awaiting a July 13 court date.
