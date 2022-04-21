JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man suspected in an attempted shooting and stabbing at a residence Thursday morning, according to Jonesboro police.
The suspect is identified as 21-year-old Johnathan Camara of Jonesboro.
At about 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 1800 block of West College Boulevard for a “shots fired” call. They were told Camara entered the home and attempted to stab a relative with a knife and was unsuccessful. He then obtained a firearm and proceeded to use it. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident, police said.
At about 1:30 p.m., JPD officers responded to a “man with gun” call on Cedar Heights Drive. Upon arriving at the scene, officers received information that Camara had been on scene and fled eastbound. Officers began searching and quickly located Camara near SUCCESS School at Belt and Drake streets. Camara was taken into custody without incident and booked into Craighead County Detention Center.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Joseph Brock, 31, of the 300 block of North Third Street, and Sonya McClure, 48, homeless, at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Allen Avenue and Miller Street after a police officer noticed suspicion activity. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Willie L. Williams, 36, of the 2200 block of Clark Street, on Wednesday afternoon at his residence. Williams is being held on suspicion of first-degree forgery and theft of $1,000 or less.
Police arrested Edwin D. Garrison, 39, of the 400 block of South Gee Street, on Wednesday afternoon after a search of his motel room. Garrison is being held on suspicion of two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, contempt of court and a felony warrant.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone stole an all-terrain vehicle from an undisclosed location. The 2013 Kawasaki is valued at $13,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.