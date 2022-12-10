JONESBORO — An Independence County man faces a January court date after Jonesboro police arrested him this week on suspicion of computer child pornography.
A $75,000 bond was set Friday for Pierre Pertiller, 37, of Batesville in the case.
Pertiller was arrested Dec. 8 after an investigation by Jonesboro police. According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were advised Dec. 1 that during an electronic check of a 15-year-old female client, Mid-South Health Systems employees found electronic messages of a sexual nature that the 15-year-old had been sending and receiving.
“Some of the messages referenced a possible meeting with an adult male,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The juvenile’s cell phone was seized and the juvenile provided several ‘contact names’ in her phone that are thought to be adult males she has been communicating with.”
The juvenile also told police that Pertiller was listed as “Baby Phone” in her cell phone, the affidavit noted.
The juvenile was interviewed Dec. 5 by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Unit. She told investigators that she had personal contact with Pertiller in the past and has been electronically communicating with him as well.
Police later got a search warrant to look at and process the cell phone. The cell phone showed messages between the juvenile and Pertiller, the affidavit noted.
“In these messages, contact name ‘Phone Babys’ sent several messages that contained screen shots of XVideo.com that shows numerous subjects engaged in sexual acts,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “Other messages sent from this contact to the juvenile contained images of subjects engaged in sexual acts. Detectives also located messages sent from the juvenile to the contact name ‘Phone Babys’ that contained nude photos and a nude photo of the juvenile. Messages were also sent to this juvenile from ‘Phone Babys’ contact telling her to delete messages and conversations.”
A $75,000 bond was set for Pertiller, who will be arraigned Jan. 18 in circuit court.
Special Judge Alex Bigger also set a no-contact order between Pertiller and the victim in the case and ordered Pertiller to wear an ankle monitor.
Also, a $2,500 bond was set Friday for a Jonesboro man arrested on suspicion of theft of property of a postal package removed from a residence or delivery vehicle.
Kaden King, 20, of Jonesboro was arrested after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to the affidavit, police investigated a series of thefts of packages on Nov. 29. Police said the packages were delivered and left near the door of residences.
Police said Friday that videos showed King, wearing a very distinct jacket, at two of the thefts and that video shared online by police helped to make the arrest.
Officers received several tips that led to King’s arrest in the case, the affidavit noted.
King will be arraigned Feb. 24 in circuit court.
Other cases
In other cases Friday, Judge Bigger set bonds for the following felony cases.
Montana Xavier Satterfield, 19, of Jonesboro. Satterfield was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only, fleeing and reckless driving. Bond was set at $35,000, with a Jan. 18 circuit court date.
Jose Felix Cazares, 21, of Jonesboro. Cazares was arrested Dec. 4 on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and fleeing. A $35,000 bond was set for Cazares, who will be arraigned Jan. 18.
Stephanie R. Brooks, 28, of Jonesboro. Brooks was arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams. A $2,500 bond was set for Brooks, who will be arraigned Jan. 20.
Jeannene Riley, 43, of Cherry Valley. Riley was arrested Dec. 6 on suspicion of theft of a vehicle less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000 and theft $1,000 or less from a building. A $20,000 bond was set for Riley, who will be arraigned Jan. 18 in circuit court.
Vernon Gardner, 41, of Brookland. Gardner was arrested Dec. 7 on suspicion of petition for revocation. He was released on his own recognizance, awaiting a Dec. 30 date in circuit court.
Robin David Prine, 40, Walcott. Prine was arrested Dec. 8 on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV or V less than 28 grams, possession of Schedule VI less than 4 ounces, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked and disobedience to traffic control devices. A $20,000 bond was set for Prine, who will be arraigned Jan. 20.
John Butts, 45, of Jonesboro. Butts was arrested Dec. 8 on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams, tampering with physical evidence, no proof of liability insurance, ran stop sign, fictitious tags and hazardous driving. A $2,500 bond was set for Butts, who will be arraigned Jan. 20 in circuit court.
