JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a man during a burglary in progress Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Thomas Rogers, 32, of the 3300 block of Sun Avenue, was arrested after police were called to the 3200 block of Self Circle at about 2:30 p.m. about a burglary in progress.
Officers Maurice Kinnard and Jeremiah Jones entered the residence and found Rogers between a wall and a bed in the residence.
Rogers was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Brandon Keith Houston, 31, at about 11:55 p.m. Friday at his home in the 1800 block of Kim Street. Houston is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations.
Police arrested Henry Coffee, 34, homeless, Sunday afternoon after an employee at the Haven Hotel, 3006 S. Caraway Road, reported the theft of $1,700. The employee said Coffee stole the money from the front desk drawer.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his residence Sunday afternoon and stole a back pack in the 3100 block of Fairview Drive. The value of the back pack was listed at $150.
An emergency room nurse was struck by a patient Sunday afternoon at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. Police arrested Crystal Young, 35, in the incident.
A resident in the 1600 block of Brookhaven Road reported a burglary Sunday afternoon. Stolen were a PlayStation 4 and a pair of shoes with a total value of $400.
A resident in the 3300 block of Sun Spur reported a burglary Sunday afternoon. Stolen were tools and a back pack valued at $420.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone broke into her vehicle Sunday evening and stole items in the 2800 block of Summit Cove. Taken were debit cards, $50 in cash and other items totaling $50.
A 29-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Saturday night that someone broke into her residence and stole a handgun and other items in the 300 block of Baker Street. Other items taken were a television and motion camera valued at $250.
Police arrested Krystal Latiolais, 29, of the 200 block of Craighead Road 335, at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Coleman Drive. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Saturday morning that her residence was broken into in the 2400 block of Brazos Street. Stolen were items totaling $1,269.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday morning that her residence was broken into in the 400 block of Richmond Avenue. Stolen was a floor lamp valued at $150.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone broke into his residence at about 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Allis Street. Taken were items with a total value of $500.
Commented