JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 46-year-old man and a 54-year-old man Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street, according to a police report.
According to the report, the 46-year-old man was driving with one headlight out when pulled over. A search of the vehicle revealed that the 54-year-old passenger was in possession of a .357-caliber revolver and five rounds of ammunition. Police also found 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.
The passenger is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and other drug charges. The driver is being held on suspicion of improper headlights, driving on a suspended license and improper tail lights and reflectors.
A 61-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone used his credit card at 1802 First Security Way and bought purchases. A total of $306.78 was used for the purchases.
An 18-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 3800 block of Brindlewood Drive and destroyed and stole items. Televisions, tables, mirrors and a table were destroyed, with a value of $1,650. A PlayStation 5 gaming system, valued at $500, was stolen.
An employee of Walmart, 3319 Harrisburg Road, told police Wednesday morning that an employee had been stealing money from cash registers for several months. The amount of money stolen is listed at $15,000.
