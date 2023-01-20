JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 46-year-old man and a 54-year-old man Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and State Street, according to a police report.

According to the report, the 46-year-old man was driving with one headlight out when pulled over. A search of the vehicle revealed that the 54-year-old passenger was in possession of a .357-caliber revolver and five rounds of ammunition. Police also found 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.