JONESBORO — Two Jonesboro men were arrested Thursday afternoon by an agent with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force in the 2900 block of Kazi Street.
Kendrick Bailey, 24, of the 2400 block of Willow Road, and Octavius Lloyd, 25, of the 1000 block of North Patrick Street, with 446 grams of marijuana. Bailey was in possession of a .40-caliber Glock handgun and digital scales.
Bailey was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
Lloyd was charged with possession of marijuana.
Bailey was released Friday from the Craighead County Detention Center, where Lloyd remains in custody.
In other police reports:
A 60-year-old Black Oak man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday night someone entered his residence in the 200 block of East Burns Avenue and stole five guns. Taken were a Henry 30-30 rifle valued at $600, a .22-caliber Henry Golden Boy rifle valued at $530 and three 12-gauge shotguns valued at a total of $1,000.
Jonesboro police arrested Takari Chew, 22, of the 3300 block of Caraway Commons, on Thursday afternoon after a probation search of his residence. He is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle and stole audio items. The stolen item are valued at $550. The location of the crime was not released by the Jonesboro Police Department.
