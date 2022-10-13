JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested on suspicion of rape, second-degree battery and aggravated assault Tuesday after a woman accused him of touching her sexually and hitting her with a baseball bat, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Daryl Scales, 56, of the 200 block of East Gee Street, hit the 38-year-old woman in the back of the head, on her hand and the back of her thigh, the report said.
Scales is being held on a $150,000 bond in the Craighead County Detention Center.
In a separate report, a 30-year-old Jonesboro man told police he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive. Taken were a 9 mm handgun valued at $250, an AR-15 rifle valued at $675 and an iPhone valued at $800.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday night that a suspect used his identity to purchase an iPhone in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. The value of the phone is listed at $800.
A business in the 600 block of Burke Avenue reported Tuesday afternoon that someone shot out its front window with either a pellet gun or a .22-caliber gun.
A 22-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 900 block of Cartwright Street and stole a debit card, her driver’s license and her Social Security card.
