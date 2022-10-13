JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested on suspicion of rape, second-degree battery and aggravated assault Tuesday after a woman accused him of touching her sexually and hitting her with a baseball bat, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Daryl Scales, 56, of the 200 block of East Gee Street, hit the 38-year-old woman in the back of the head, on her hand and the back of her thigh, the report said.