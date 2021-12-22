JONESBORO — A fender-bender turned into a nightmare for a Lake City man on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man told police that he rear-ended a black sport-utility vehicle at about 11 p.m. while heading westbound on Nettleton Avenue at the intersection with Red Wolf Boulevard.
The victim said he pulled into the Dollar Tree parking lot to see if everyone in the SUV was OK.
According to a Jonesboro police report, when police arrived, “(The victim) could be seen holding his head and complaining of head pain. Blood could be seen on the back on his head and on his clothing. I could also see scrapes on his arms as well as a contusion under his right eye. I was told that EMS was in route to provide medical care.
“He then said that a group of (men) approximately 20 to 30 years of age exited the black SUV and began to assault (him). He also said that one of the males pulled a gun out and threatened to kill him. Due to his head wound, the victim was somewhat disoriented so it was decided that we should continue the interview once he had time to recover at St. Bernards Medical Center.”
According to officer Daniel Gifford, “I then spoke with a witness, who advised that he was facing northbound on Red Wolf Boulevard when the accident happened. He advised that the victim had rear ended a dark-colored or black SUV and after the accident the victim pulled into the Dollar Tree parking lot and then possibly the same SUV pulled into the parking lot. He advised that he saw what was six to eight (men) exit the SUV and begin assaulting the victim. The witness stated that he did not get close enough to see the license plate of the suspect vehicle and was afraid that he would have been assaulted if he got any closer. The witness stated that the suspects then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.”
