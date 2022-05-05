JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Kejuan Cortez Payne with three charges Wednesday.
Payne was arrested April 29 following a traffic stop. Police learned Payne was a convicted felon from Tennessee and searched the vehicle. They found a small amount of marijuana, a black Taurus handgun and discovered Payne’s license was suspended.
Payne was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license. He was freed on a $50,000 bond.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
James Larkins, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Randy G. Western, 64, of Newport, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding; $1,500 bond.
Stephanie Brooks, 28, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
Kimberly Dowdy, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on her own recognizance.
Shawna Miller, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Emanuel Sanders, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct; $5,000 bond.
Steve Randle, 45, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and felony failure to appear; $15,000 total bond.
Robby Richardson, 53, of Trumann, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental operations; $5,000 bond.
