JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Rector man with one count of rape.
Cody Alan Hampton, 30, is charged with raping a co-worker after an employee get-together on March 23 in Jonesboro.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Some of the storms may become severe. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 2:29 am
JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Rector man with one count of rape.
Cody Alan Hampton, 30, is charged with raping a co-worker after an employee get-together on March 23 in Jonesboro.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Jeremy Wheelis of the Jonesboro Police Department, a witness, Hampton and the victim went to the witness’ residence after leaving the rest of the party. There the witness said he went to his bedroom after a few more drinks. Hampton and the 28-year-old victim went to sleep on an L-shaped couch with each sleeping on different ends of the couch.
“The victim, during her interview, remarked that she was awakened to Hampton performing oral sex on her. The next time she came around Hampton was penetrating her...” the affidavit states. “She told him ‘no’ and that he was hurting her. … The victim then pushed out from underneath Hampton and ran to the witness’ room. She woke him up and they returned to the living room together. Hampton was laying where the victim left him, his pants around his ankles. The victim was then able to find her pants laying underneath him.”
The victim contacted a friend to take her home. She also stated that she was only attracted to females, the affidavit states.
Law enforcement officers attempted to make contact with Hampton. Investigator Eric Johnson found out that Hampton had fled to Missouri.
“He was able to take him into custody in Dunklin County, Mo.,” the affidavit states.
Boling set Hampton’s bond at $100,000, issued a no-contact order and ordered that if released, Hampton must wear an ankle monitor.
Hampton’s next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
He is being represented by attorney Patrick Benca of Little Rock.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.