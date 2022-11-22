JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge the stepson of a murder victim in the man’s death.
Henry V. Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 26, 2020, shooting death of Donald C. Hubbard, 78, at Hubbard’s residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove.
At the time of the incident, Tyner called police and reported he was unable to get in touch with his stepfather. When Jonesboro police officers responded to the residence, they found Hubbard had suffered two gunshot wounds to the head, according to the incident report.
Police said Tyner requested a welfare check because “he was coming to the residence to check on his stepfather and hasn’t been able to get him to answer the door,” officer Joseph Branstetter wrote in the report.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Tyner, 52, on Nov. 7 in Longview, Texas, where he now lives, according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro police public information specialist. She said Tyner was held until an extradition hearing was conducted. He was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Thursday.
Boling signed an arrest warrant for Tyner on Oct. 24.
In a probable cause affidavit, Detective Chad Hogard wrote that he and Tyner entered Hubbard’s residence and “Tyner goes directly to the bedroom where Hubbard was located completely covered up with blankets over his body and a pillow over his face. When the light was turned on, it was 0.08 seconds and Tyner stated ‘Oh s; and left the room. Later in the interview Tyner described the scene along with the details of Hubbard’s injuries in detail with only being there for .08 of a second.”
It was later discovered that Tyner had a key to the residence and he had checked Hubbard out of an assisted-living facility where he had been undergoing rehab for an injury.
“Tyner benefited over $200,000 with the death of Mr. Donald Hubbard,” the affidavit states.
During Monday’s hearing Tyner told Boling, via video, “I’ve never done anything wrong in my life.”
Boling reduced Tyner’s temporary bond from $1 million to $500,000 and, if released, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Tyner’s next court date is Nov. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.