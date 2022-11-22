JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge the stepson of a murder victim in the man’s death.

Henry V. Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 26, 2020, shooting death of Donald C. Hubbard, 78, at Hubbard’s residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove.