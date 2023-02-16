JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
On Sunday, Jonesboro police officers saw Chad Michaell Hensley, 32, of the 1900 block of Greensboro Road, traveling on Southwest Drive in a car they knew to be stolen, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton of the Jonesboro police.
Hensley was arrested for being in possession of the stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle came to the scene and told officers that all of the items inside the vehicle were not his.
Officers confirmed the items had been reported stolen by people who said their vehicles had been entered and items had been taken.
“During the investigation is was found that five vehicles had been broken into and property stolen from each,” Hampton wrote.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Hensley with aggravated assault, five counts of breaking or entering a vehicle, theft of property credit/debit cards, first-degree criminal mischief greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000, all felonies, and misdemeanors, including five counts of theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Fowler set Hensley’s bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order with an individual who was in a vehicle that was struck by the stolen vehicle.
His next court date is March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Dustin Hill, 36, of Paragould, with first-degree terroristic threatening; $35,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Aquinas Starks, 36, of West Memphis, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear and probation violation; $48,500 total bonds.
