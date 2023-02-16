JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

On Sunday, Jonesboro police officers saw Chad Michaell Hensley, 32, of the 1900 block of Greensboro Road, traveling on Southwest Drive in a car they knew to be stolen, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton of the Jonesboro police.