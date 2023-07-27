JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family or household member after police say he conducted a traffic chase on his wife through Jonesboro, ramming her vehicle and causing her to hit other vehicles.

According to a Jonesboro police report, Herbert S. Stevens, 43, of the 1700 block of Craighead Road 403, became enraged with his wife, Brittany Stevens, 37, of the home, on Tuesday after she sent a text message to her daughter the previous evening, asking her to call police to her home since her husband would not let her call.