JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with aggravated assault on a family or household member after police say he conducted a traffic chase on his wife through Jonesboro, ramming her vehicle and causing her to hit other vehicles.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Herbert S. Stevens, 43, of the 1700 block of Craighead Road 403, became enraged with his wife, Brittany Stevens, 37, of the home, on Tuesday after she sent a text message to her daughter the previous evening, asking her to call police to her home since her husband would not let her call.
When Herbert Stevens saw the text he broke the victim’s phone and threatened her with a firearm, the report said.
Herbert Stevens wouldn’t let his wife leave during Monday night. The next morning the couple argued again, and the victim said her husband again threatened her with a firearm.
The victim was able to get outside to her car and leave.
“Once (Brittany Stevens) got in the car, she began driving away and realized that (Herbert Stevens) was following her. (Herbert Stevens) continued to speed after her and then ride closely behind her while he threatened to ram her with his vehicle if she did not stop the car,” officer Kara Austin wrote in the police report. “I questioned (Brittany Stevens) about how he was telling her this since her phone was broken. She stated she has a broken window and that he was screaming at her from his vehicle. I asked what he was screaming and she stated he yelled, ‘I’m gonna ram you if you don’t stop.’ Herbert Stevens continued screaming this threat throughout the chase.
“(Brittany Stevens continued to say that she refused to pull over for him and continued toward Jonesboro. Once (Brittany Stevens) crossed to Stadium Boulevard from Lawson road, (Herbert Steven) continued to chase (his wife).”
Brittany Stevens said she was traveling 120 mph to get away from her husband and she struck another vehicle on Stadium Boulevard but kept driving.
The two continued driving down Stadium and crossing to Red Wolf Boulevard until Brittany Stevens turned left onto Highland Drive. She then turned right onto South Caraway Road.
As she turned into Walgreens at the intersection of South Caraway Road and East Nettleton Avenue, Brittany Stevens struck a truck. Herbert Stevens followed her and yelled at her to stop running from him. She said Herbert Stevens then rammed her vehicle. Two witnesses saw him ram her vehicle, the report said.
Brittany Stevens then went into the parking lot of the Jonesboro Police Station on South Caraway Road and Herbert Stevens turned left on Matthews Avenue.
Herbert Stevens was arrested later Wednesday at a residence in Poinsett County, according to a probable cause affidavit by Detective David Bailey with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Boling charged Herbert Stevens with the felony and set his bond at $50,000 and issued a no-contact order.
Stevens’ next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Charlotte Noble, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, second-degree forgery, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,600 bond.
Terri Beck, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failure to appear; released on her own recognizance as long as she remains in a rehabilitation facility.
Lawrence Anderson, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
David Burks, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation; $5,000 total bonds.
Tashiana Johnson, 32, of Jonesboro, with failure to comply with conditions of probation; $25,000 bond.
Stephanie Kautz-Bowman, 43, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $1,500 bond.
Eric Wilson, 36, of Bono, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams; $1,500 bond.
Clifton Puckett, 41, of Alton, Ill., with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Kevin Qualls, 61, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Justin Richmond, 41, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $15,000 bond.
Anthony Sanders, 48, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
James White, 35, of Little Rock, with two counts of misdemeanor fleeing, breaking or entering from a vehicle and theft of a vehicle greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $10,000 bond.
