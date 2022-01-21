JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with computer child pornography and set a $250,000 bond for him.
Phillip Hollis, 58, is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center.
In a probable cause affidavit dated on Tuesday, Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown wrote the Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a cyber tip from the Arkansas State Police.
In its investigation, Jonesboro police received a search warrant for “Synchronoss Technologies Inc., Google and Verizon. When Brown received the search warrant return from Google he was able to see that the account was registered to a Phillip Hollis with a date of birth of 11/20/1963.”
Investigators were able to access images that they said Hollis stored.
In giving the bond to Hollis, Fowler prohibited Hollis from possessing any device that was capable of accessing the Internet.
In another cause, Fowler found probable cause to charge a Batesville woman with number crimes.
Mindy Shanks, 34, was charged with simultaneous possession of a firearm and drugs, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Fowler set her bond at $250,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Thomas Williams, 38, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana and distribution near certain facilities; $150,000 cash-only bond.
Christopher Pankey, 41, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious tags and driving on a suspended license; $25,000 bond.
Jadarius Hill, 19, of Jonesboro, with possessing viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child; $15,000 bond.
Joshua Caines, 18, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $50,000 bond.
Troy Davis, 26, of the 600 block of Roseclair Street, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $15,000 cash-only bond.
Kentarius Allen, 21, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of $1,000 or less, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and fleeing; $125,000 bond.
Brandon Barbine, 26, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery; $15,000 cash-only bond and a requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Rick Jefferson, 30, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing; $35,000 bond.
Kenny Morrisett, 44, of Paragould, with felony failure to appear; $25,000.
Antonio Cash, 44, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $35,000 bond.
Evelyn Hurd, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and hazardous driving; $50,000 bond.
Andrew Hurd, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and being a felon in possession of a firearm; $50,000 bond.
Lloyd Petri, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and theft by receiving of less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Cynthia Garner, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Maleyki Robinson, 43, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $35,000 bond.
Jeff Hulsey, 50, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Dustin Webb, 36, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000; $25,000 bond.
Jackie Wilson, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver; $250,000 bond.
