JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and possession of a defaced firearm.
Joseph Dewayne Pennington, 32, of the 1700 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Friday at the police department when he came in to talk about a burglary that he witnessed this year.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Christopher Pigg of the Jonesboro Police Department, on Aug. 26, 2022, JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children received a cybertip from the Arkansas State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit. The tip was sent to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children from Kik. Kik reported 73 files of child exploitation that were uploaded and shared from a certain user name.
The FBI intelligence analyst had already served subpoenas to Google, Kik and Suddenlink, the affidavit states, resulting in the identification of Pennington as the Google subscriber and email account holder.
“The 73 files that were reported on Kik are video files that show juvenile males and females ranging from an approximate age of 5-16 engaging in sexual conduct,” the affidavit states. “Officers conducted a search warrant at Pennington’s residence. A revolver was located in Pennington’s bedroom, the serial number of the revolver was filed off.”
Boling left Pennington’s temporary bond of $250,000 intact.
His next court date is Aug. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Jatrice Ross, 31, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering and theft of $1,000 or less; $2,500 bond.
Manuel Fry, 64, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and driving with expired tags; $10,000 bond.
Jonathan Williams, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor; $4,000 total bonds.
Randall King, 55, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Deray Muntz, 42, of Bono, with obstructing governmental operations and felony failure to appear (FTA); $2,500 bond.
Marjorie Taylor, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver; $50,000 bond.
Cedric Buckner, 51, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass; $2,500 bond.
Chad Dennis, 50, of Jonesboro, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony FTA; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Michael McGinty, 35, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor fleeing, possession of marijuana and speeding; $25,000 bond.
Stephen Moore, 30, of Morris, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; released on his own recognizance.
Andre Reed, 36, of Blytheville, with felony FTA; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.