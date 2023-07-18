JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child and possession of a defaced firearm.

Joseph Dewayne Pennington, 32, of the 1700 block of Crepe Myrtle Drive, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Friday at the police department when he came in to talk about a burglary that he witnessed this year.