JONESBORO — A 32-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested March 3 on suspicion of possession of child pornography, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge Josh Tippitt, of the 2400 block of Flatrock Trail, with the offenses.
According to a release from the Jonesboro Police Department, “On Jan. 6, Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro police, the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received cybertip from the Arkansas State Police about an email address that had sent 19 videos, including young girls ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old performing various sexual acts and some including grown men. A search warrant was sent to Google and the return account holder was Josh Tippitt of Jonesboro. With the assistance of our Street Crimes Unit, Tippitt was arrested on March 3 and charged with computer child pornography along with possession of controlled substance.”
Detectives found 3 grams of marijuana during the search as well as 2.8 grams of dried mushrooms.
Tippitt was released on a $25,000 bond. He appeared in court for his probable cause hearing on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.