JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and two misdemeanors.
Daniel Herrera, 47, of the 500 block of Altman Avenue, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with no proof of insurance and driving with expired tags.
Herrera was arrested Tuesday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Woodrow and North Church streets.
According to a probable cause affidavit, after getting Herrera’s consent, officers searched his vehicle and found a Taurus .380-caliber handgun, two needles and syringes, one that contained suspected meth.
Boling set Herrera’s bond at $15,000.
Herrera was released on bond Wednesday afternoon from the Craighead County Detention Center,
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Justin Crouch, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater that 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Alexander Read, 28, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $3,500 bond.
Keysher Muhammad-Green, 40, of North Little Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, furnishing prohibited articles and possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams; $25,000 bond.
Ryan Murphy, 35, of Paragould, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
Cheyenne Okert, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bail.
Nathan Townsend, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $5,000 total bond.
