JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with failing to register as a sex offender, violating parole and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin McQuay, 58, of 200 W. Forrest St., was arrested Monday and Fowler set his bond at $50,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Tiffany Barrow, 30, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and tampering with physical evidence; $4,500 bond.
Beau Stevens, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $3,500 cash-only bond.
Cala Barrow, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and criminal use of a prohibited weapon/brass knuckles; $3,500 bond.
Melisa Waggle, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Rachael Taylor, 24, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Elisha Cole, 30, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting of $1,000 or less; $10,000 bond.
Michael Cash, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Jevonte Williams, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Vaunita Powers, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $3,500 bond.
Aundra Woods, 43, of Jonesboro, with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $150,000 bond.
Christopher Brown, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear; $15,000 bond.
Rick Carpenter, 49, of Corning, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Thomas Wilbanks, 46, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $35,000 bond.
Cameron Byerly, 30, of Lake City, with probation violation and two misdemeanor failures to appear; $15,000 bond.
Latoria Payne, 38, of Marion, with felony failure to appear; $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.