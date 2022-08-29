JONESBORO — A district court judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with one felony and one misdemeanor charge.
Judge David Boling charged Bryan Pernell Wright, 18, of the 400 block of Calion Street with theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500 and theft of $1,000 or less.
On Sunday morning, just after midnight, police were called to the 300 block of South Madison Street about a suspect with a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit. When officers arrived they talked to Wright about what was going on. Wright refused to talk to or cooperate with police. Officers found out that Wright had taken a 9 mm handgun from the victim and refused to give it back.
Boling set Wright’s bond at $15,000. His next court date is Sept. 29.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Steven Greathouse, 31, of Leachville, with felony failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Justin Jones, 24, of Jonesboro, with possession of a defaced firearm and theft of less than $1,000; $3,500 bond.
Juventino Martinez, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and disorderly conduct; $7,500 bond.
James Newsom, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $270,000 bond.
Bryan Washington, 36, of Jonesboro, with hindering prosecution; $7,500 bond.
Heather Madron, financial identity theft; $1,500 temporary bond.
