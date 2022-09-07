JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felony and misdemeanor charges.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Terry Dodson, 35, of the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday morning Jonesboro police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive.
The woman who answered the door said Dodson had a gun. She said Dodson came home high, and she asked him to leave the residence. She said Dodson hit her with a stick that he called his “woman beater” and knocked out one of her front teeth.
According to the affidavit, she said Dodson continued hitting her until her 10-year-old daughter called the police. She said Dodson snatched the phone from her daughter.
Dodson had 0.5 grams of meth of him when arrested, police said.
Boling set Dodson’s bond at $150,000. His next court date is Oct. 28.
