JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with several felony and misdemeanor charges.

District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Terry Dodson, 35, of the 2400 block of Mary Jane Drive with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, third-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications.