JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Allen Dewayne Buchanan, 27, of the 3700 block of Stadium Boulevard, on Sunday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Brazos Street and Meador Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Buchanan was found to be in possession of meth and a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, not wearing a seat belt and no proof of insurance.
In a separate report, a 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that a 25-year-old man poured grease onto a child and fired several rounds from a handgun in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, according to a Jonesboro police report.
No injuries were reported.
Seven victims were listed in the report, six ages 10 and younger.
Police found three 9 mm shell casings at the scene.
The suspect could face charges of aggravated assault, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and discharging a firearm within city limits.
In other police reports:
An 80-year-old Jonesboro woman told police on Saturday evening her residence in the 5400 block of Southwest Drive was entered between Thursday and Saturday and items were stolen. Taken were a safe with $5,000 in cash inside as well as identity documents and four diamond necklaces valued at $4,000.
A 71-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday morning that she let two people inside of her residence in the 1600 block of Honeysuckle Lane and they stole money from her purse. She said the pair knocked on her door and asked for a sandwich. They then asked to use her bathroom. The victim said $75 was taken from her purse.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1600 block of Cherry Avenue and stole a cellphone. The Apple Iphone 13 Pro Max is valued at $1,200.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that his boat, trailer and a trolling motor were stolen from the 1700 block of Rich Road. The total value of the items taken is listed at $10,000.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening that a catalytic converter was stolen from his recreational vehicle in the 3200 block of Craighead Road 766. The value of the converter is $1,700.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told sheriff’s deputies Monday evening that someone stole a trailer from her residence in the 200 block of Craighead Road 396. The 24-foot trailer is valued at $7,500.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle at work in the 1600 block of Browns Lane Access and stole debit and credit cards, her drivers license and Social Security card. A credit card was later used to purchase gas at the cost of $44.42.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro man told police Saturday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 1600 block of West Washington Avenue and stole a gaming system. The PlayStation 5 is valued at $1,000.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man reported Friday afternoon that someone entered his vehicle in the 1400 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole a watch. The gold watch is valued at $4,200.
Police arrested Dawn Martel Hamilton, 34, of West Memphis, on Sunday afternoon after a report about a residential burglary in the 400 block of North Fisher Street. Police found Hamilton hiding in the residence. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Monday morning that someone stole $2,000 from his account at Navy Federal Credit Union. The victim lives in the 900 block of Aggie Road.
Police arrested Marilyn Ursery, 23, of the 16400 block of Chenal Valley Drive, Little Rock, after police said she stole the identity of a 28-year-old St. Louis woman to purchase a 2020 Jeep Compass from Bayird Preowned Supercenter in Jonesboro. The vehicle’s value is listed at $34,504.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that her vehicle was entered in the 1600 block of Brooke Circle and money was stolen. The victim said $1,100 in cash was taken.
A 34-year-old Bono man told police on Monday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1700 block of Marie Circle in Jonesboro and his phone was stolen. The Apple Iphone is valued at $500.
Police arrested Aaron Jay Bradsher, 45, homeless, early Tuesday morning at 723 E. Parker Road. Bradsher is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.