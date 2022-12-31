JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and two misdemeanors.

Keith Darell Jackson, 32, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, is charged with first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery on a pregnant woman, theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of marijuana and first-degree interference with emergency communications.