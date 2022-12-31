JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with four felonies and two misdemeanors.
Keith Darell Jackson, 32, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, is charged with first-degree kidnapping or false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery on a pregnant woman, theft by receiving of a firearm, possession of marijuana and first-degree interference with emergency communications.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the residence which Jackson shares with his girlfriend and her children. Police were called and Jackson’s girlfriend had swollen eyes, a cut lower lip, a bruised knee and scratches and bruising around her neck.
The victim, 30, told officers that over the past three days she and Jackson had been fighting about her being pregnant by another man, according to a probable cause affidavit. She said Jackson would not let her leave the apartment. When she tried to run out to call police, she told the officers, Jackson grabbed her, took her phone and threw her down and choked her until she was unconscious.
She told officers Jackson had an AR-15 rifle and threatened to kill both of them.
A witness in the home confirmed to officers that all of this occurred, according to the affidavit.
Police found 75 grams of marijuana and discovered the AR-15 rifle was stolen.
Goodson set Jackson’s bond at $10,000 cash-only and stipulated that, if released, Jackson must wear an ankle monitor. He also issued a no-contact order to Jackson.
Jackson’s next court date is Jan. 18 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.