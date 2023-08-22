JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler gave a Blytheville man a $125,000 bond Monday after finding probable cause to charge him with three felonies, a misdemeanor and a traffic citation.

Kenyatta T. Talley, 30, of the 1200 block of 10th Street, Blytheville, is charged wth simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.