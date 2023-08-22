JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler gave a Blytheville man a $125,000 bond Monday after finding probable cause to charge him with three felonies, a misdemeanor and a traffic citation.
Kenyatta T. Talley, 30, of the 1200 block of 10th Street, Blytheville, is charged wth simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.
Talley was pulled over on Friday night at the intersection of Browns Lane Access Road and Phillips Drive because Talley’s vehicle had expired tags, according to Jonesboro police.
“I could immediately smell the odor of green marijuana coming from the vehicle,” Jonesboro police officer Joseph Harris wrote in his report. “I could tell that Talley was extremely nervous. … Talley pointed to a firearm in the passenger seat of the vehicle and advised me that he had just bought it. He also advised that he had just bought the car.”
The firearm was a 9 mm black Springfield pistol with 18 hollow point rounds in the magazine, the reports stated.
A search of the vehicle found a jar of marijuana, with the marijuana weighing 1 ounce. Talley told the officer that he had a medical marijuana card, but he didn’t have it with him.
A check of Talley’s record found that he was convicted of a felony in May 2018 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Talley’s next court date is Sept. 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.