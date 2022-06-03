JONESBORO — Special Judge Richard Lusby found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams.
At about 11 p.m. Thursday, Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner pulled over a pickup truck in the 10100 block of U.S. 63 in Bono. Ladner said while talking to the driver, Jason Anson Stricklin, 44, he noticed he appeared to be extremely nervous.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Agent Daniel Willey of the 2nd Judicial District’s Drug Task Force, Ladner asked to search the vehicle and consent was given.
Stricklin was told to exit the vehicle and he reached toward his boot before opening the door. After he opened the door, Ladner saw Stricklin kick a plastic container from the driver’s side floorboard.
Ladner retrieved the container and found five plastic bags inside that contained 20.32 grams of meth.
Lusby set Stricklin’s bond at $150,000.
In other cases, Lusby found probable cause to charge:
Honesty Williams, 21, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery; $5,000 bond.
Leroy Jones, 32, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $45,000 bond.
Antony Banda, 22, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $100,000 bond.
Luis Jimenez, 37, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $50,000 cash-only bond.
Lori Anne Bullock, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony tampering with evidence; $2,500 bond.
Mackenzie Taylor, 20, of Trumann, with felony tampering with physical evidence and driving on a suspended license; $2,500 bond.
Donald Moore, 35, of Brookland, with possession of a Schedule III drug and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
