JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Wednesday with possession or use of child sexual abuse material.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Jonathan Daniel Carmichael, 27, in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Adam Hampton, the Jonesboro Police Department received a cybertip from a national database for child exploitation.
“The tip said that a number of images depicting child exploitation was uploaded to Dropbox Inc. on an account user name Joey Smith. Dropbox provided that the owner of the account to be Jonathan Carmichael. I prepared a search warrant for Dropbox and they sent me data on the account and all images that had been uploaded to Mr. Carmichael’s account including the IP address that uploaded the images.
According to the affidavit, the images and videos showed adults males performing sex acts with young boys, as well as early teen boys masturbating and having sex with each other.
“There were approximately 60-70 images of child exploitation on his Dropbox account,” the affidavit stated.
On Tuesday, the Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant of Carmichael’s residence in the 5900 block of Rees Road and arrested him on a bench warrant that had been obtained.
Carmichael’s attorney, Randel Miller, pointed out to Fowler that Carmichael had no previous criminal history, was employed and serves in the Air Force Reserve.
Fowler set Carmichael’s bond at $35,000 and ordered him not to have access to the internet.
Carmichael’s next court date is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
