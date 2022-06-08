JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Marion man with rape for allegedly having sex with an 11-year-old girl.
Tommy Jaleel Wallace, 21, is accused of committing the crime at the apartment of the girl’s sister in Jonesboro, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown.
Based on an interview with the victim the incident was initially thought to have occurred in West Memphis.
“On (Feb, 25), I was contacted by West Memphis Police Department Detective Mallory Manning and advised about a sexual assault that occurred in our jurisdiction,” Brown wrote. “Manning was able to give a copy of the forensic interview for me to watch. During the forensic interview the juvenile admitted to having sex with Tommy Wallace, a 21-year-old male.
“The juvenile stated that this happened one time and it was at a Boys and Girls Club in West Memphis.”
The victim told officers that she got pregnant from the encounter and her parents took her to Memphis to have an abortion.
Wallace admitted to Manning “that he did have sexual intercourse with the juvenile. Wallace stated that this happened one time.”
Wallace is charged with one count of rape/sexual intercourse/person less than 14. If convicted he could face 10-40 years or life in prison.
Wallace was out on a $75,000 bail from West Memphis when arrested in Jonesboro. Fowler allowed the bond to stay after speaking with Wallace’s bail bondsman.
Wallace’s next court date is July 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
