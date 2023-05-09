JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Monday to charge a 32-year-old Jonesboro man with raping a juvenile girl.
Johnathon M. Hitchcock is accused of the crime, which reportedly occurred over a period of about five years.
Updated: May 9, 2023 @ 9:27 am
JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Monday to charge a 32-year-old Jonesboro man with raping a juvenile girl.
Johnathon M. Hitchcock is accused of the crime, which reportedly occurred over a period of about five years.
According to a Jonesboro police report, the girl told a school counselor of the assaults.
In a probable cause affidavit on May 1 by Jonesboro police Detective Adam Hampton, he received the case from the Child Advocacy Center about a male adult who had been raping a child since she was five years old.
The girl described the pain it would cause. She also said Hitchcock had a sex toy that he forced her to use with him.
“The child stated if she refused that he would get mad at her and yell,” the affidavit states. “The victim’s disclosure was very detailed and she described numerous incidents that she was raped by Hitchcock.”
“I prepared an arrest warrant for Johnathon Hitchcock and sent it to Judge (Tommy) Fowler who issued the warrant for his arrest for rape. Later in the day we located Mr. Hitchcock and arrested him and transported him to jail after I interviewed him,” the affidavit states.
Boling continued Hitchcock’s temporary bond of $150,000 previously set by Fowler and issued a no-contact order for Hitchcock. His next court date is June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
