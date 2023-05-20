JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was charged Friday with sexual extortion.
District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Mohamed Dawood Alomari, 34, with the crime.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Alomari threatened to post nude photos of a woman online if she wouldn’t agree with his demands. It also said he sent the woman’s mother photos.
Fowler set a $25,000 bond for Alomari. His next court date is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Raymond Jones, 33, of Dyess, with felony failure to appear (FTA); released on his own recognizance with proof of being incarcerated.
Lindsey Lane, 19, of Corning, with first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree assault; $25,000 bond.
Faith Moody, 22, of Trumann; failed to appear and Fowler issued an arrest warrant for her.
Daniel Jones, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of marijuana, possessing a controlled substance and felony tampering with evidence; $78,500 total bonds.
Crystal Shands, 35, of Tyronza, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and tampering with evidence; $50,000 bond.
Megan Warner, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and texting while driving; $5,000 bond.
Richard McGinnis, 57, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $25,000 bond.
Jaheim Hooks, 21, of Jonesboro, with felony FTA; $150,000 bond.
Jonathan Kriske, 42, of Paragould, with felony FTA, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and interference with an Interlock device; $52,500 total bonds.
Anthony Flatt, 28, of Clarksville, with felony FTA; released on his own recognizance after showing proof of being incarcerated in Johnson County.
Lori Friar, 30, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $35,000 bond.
