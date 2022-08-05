JONESBORO — On Thursday, the Jonesboro police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division received a tip in regard to an inappropriate relationship with a minor online.
An investigation was immediately launched and detectives found that Daytona Kane, 20, of Jonesboro, had been communicating with two minors online over the last year, one a 15-year-old female and one a 13-year-old female, according to a JPD post on Facebook.
In both conversations, Kane and the victims exchanged sexually explicit dialogue.
Kane was arrested and charged with a Class A misdemeanor of sexually grooming a child. He went before Judge David Boling on Friday and was given a $10,000 cash bond and no internet connection by cell phone.
In a separate report, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon that someone cashed a fraudulent check from its bank account.
Sherry Copeland of the sheriff’s office told Jonesboro police that the check went through Simmons Bank for the amount of $486.24.
A business owner told police Thursday afternoon that someone stole credit cards from her in the 600 block of Southwest Drive and attempted to use them.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Thursday morning that two vehicles were entered outside of her residence in the 2600 block of Paradise Hills Lane and items were stolen. Taken were two wallets containing credit cards and a set of keys.
Home Depot, 711 E. Parker Road, reported Thursday afternoon that a suspect stole miscellaneous merchandise from the store. The items are valued at $1,621.22.
A 48-year-old Bono man reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 1100 block of Craighead Road 118 and stole a firearm. The 9 mm Ruger handgun is valued at $275.
A 57-year-old Jonesboro woman told sheriff’s deputies Thursday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 100 block of Craighead Road 7450. Nothing was reported stolen in the incident.
