JONESBORO — On Thursday, the Jonesboro police’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division received a tip in regard to an inappropriate relationship with a minor online.

An investigation was immediately launched and detectives found that Daytona Kane, 20, of Jonesboro, had been communicating with two minors online over the last year, one a 15-year-old female and one a 13-year-old female, according to a JPD post on Facebook.