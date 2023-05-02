JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Monday of charging a Jonesboro man with repeatedly stabbing his mother.
Cody Alexander Wright, 30, of the 5800 block of Newcastle Drive, was arrested Sunday afternoon after police were called to the residence.
When police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit, they spoke with the suspect in the front yard.
“Wright advised officers that he had stabbed his mother because she was trying to kill him,” the affidavit states.
Officers and medical personnel met with the victim who was covered in blood. She said her son is a diagnosed schizophrenic and doesn’t take his medications property and becomes violent.
She said Wright approached her asking for his medicine and when she turned around to get it, he stabbed her six times in the back.
Fowler charged Wright with first-degree domestic battery and set a $50,000 bond with a no-contact order between Wright and his mother. He also ordered a mental evaluation.
Wright’s next court date is June 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Aaron Pyle, 39, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; released on bond.
Chad Costner, 34, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering of a structure, theft of less than $5,000 and misdemeanor fleeing; $425,000 bond.
Martez Johnson, 28, of Kennett, Mo., with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Mary Lynn Brown, 63, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
