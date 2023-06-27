JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man is behind bars after he was charged Monday with first-degree battery and felony tampering with physical evidence.
Clarence Brown, 38, of the 300 block of North Allis Street, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive after a stabbing was reported to Jonesboro police.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was stabbed once under the right armpit, police said. Officer Benjamin Bass wrote that he responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. Friday night and found the victim lying on the ground. He said the wound wasn’t actively bleeding, but the victim was unresponsive.
After applying a chest seal to the wound, the victim became responsive and was combative. Officers restrained the victim until an ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for the wound.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said an altercation occurred between Brown and the victim over a woman. During the altercation, Brown pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, according to the witness.
After the stabbing, Brown threw the knife underneath a parked vehicle.
On Saturday, District Judge David Boling signed an arrest warrant for Brown, who was arrested by Jonesboro police later in the day.
On Monday, special Judge Fred Fitzpatrick found probable cause to charge Brown. He set Brown’s bond at $10,000. His next court date is July 27 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate incident, at about 3:13 a.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of School Street in reference to a shooting that had already taken place. As police units arrived on the scene, they noticed the crowd dispersed and began assessing the area. A female victim had been taken to an area hospital by a personal vehicle, and Jonesboro police were notified.
The victim, 21-year-old Keyunta Lashay, was treated for the gunshot wounds she received during the altercation. A second victim, 32-year-old Kadejus Williams, suffered a cut as a result of the incident. No update has been given on their status.
Police are searching for persons of interest in the shooting on School Street. Anyone with information that will aid the investigation is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP or JPD at 870-935-5657.
