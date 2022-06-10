JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with second-degree battery after he was accused of stabbing his wife.
Jackie Lee Cooper, 47, of the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue, is accused of stabbing his wife in the left buttocks area at about 4 a.m. Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim told police that she and her husband had been arguing for some time. She said the two were in bed and she had her back to her husband, according to the affidavit.
“The victim then felt the stab and ran from the room,” it stated.
When police arrived, they saw blood on the concrete outside the front door, blood on the door and blood throughout the apartment.
The victim later told police she required 23 stitches to close the wound.
Boling set Cooper’s bond at $25,000 and issued a no-contact order between Cooper and the victim.
Cooper’s next court date is July 29.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Davion Walker, 19, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery; $15,000 bond.
Dalton Harrison, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license; $1,500 bond.
Leana Adams, 31, of Jonesboro, with second-degree forgery, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, theft of $1,000 or less and misdemeanor failure to appear; $7,500 bond on the felonies and a $2,500 cash-only bond for the misdemeanor.
Mallory Goad, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Christopher Evans, 38, of Caldwell, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Cory Galyean, 23, of Decatur, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Brandon Keel, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Carnell Kelly, 19, of Jonesboro, with theft of less than $5,000 but more than $1,000; $7,500 bond.
Edward Orr, 45, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, expired vehicle tag and no proof of insurance; $1,000 bond.
Tyler Penix, 36, of Bentonville, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and expired vehicle tag; $5,000 bond.
Aaron Wiley, 37, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Jared Bowers, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations; $15,000 bond.
Mary Lynn Brown, 62, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $2,500 bond.
Kimberlie Tilly, 40, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,500 bond.
