JONESBORO — A special judge found probable cause Tuesday to charge a Jonesboro man in connection with a murder that occurred Thursday night.
Judge Ralph Wilson charged Demarion Vasser, 18, with felony tampering with physical evidence, theft of a firearm and obstructing governmental operations.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound behind an apartment complex on Kristi Lake Drive after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Michael McCanless, “While working a homicide investigation in which Mr. Demarion Vasser was a person of interest, I received information that he had told multiple persons that he took evidence from the crime scene on the day of that incident.”
McCanless said he questioned Vasser in an interview at the police station where he asked Vasser several times about the scene and the evidence found at the scene..
“He made several statements that were later found to be false. In a second interview, when confronted about him taking a gun from the homicide crime scene, he admitted he did so and that he then disposed of the gun beside a church on the other side of town. I took Mr. Vasser to the location he described and located this firearm, which he took from the homicide scene,” McCanless wrote.
Wilson set Vasser’s bond at $100,000. His next court date is set for April 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In a separate case, Wilson found probable cause to charge Jeremy Trial Walker, 35, of the 500 block of Labaume Street, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping, interference with emergency communications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On Friday, officers were sent to the 900 block of Links Circle about a female being held against her will, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said her boyfriend, Walker, held her at gunpoint for several hours and refused to let her leave. She said Walker physically assaulted her and she was finally able to cut Walker’s hand with a knife.
Walker then left in a cab. He was located at his residence on Labaume Street and taken into custody.
Wilson set Walker a $100,000 cash-only bond, issued a no-contact order and set his next court date for March 30 at Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Wilson found probable cause to charge:
Charles Catario, 19, of Lake City, with commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of less than $1,000; $15,000 bond.
Tonya Osborne, 52, of Bono, with with commercial burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of less than $1,000; $35,000 bond.
Calvin Coleman, 21, of Jonesboro, with first-degree terroristic threatening and assault on a family or household member; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Laderis Allen, 21, of Brookland, with theft by receiving of a firearm; $10,000 bond.
Sean McDowell, 19, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear; $7,000 bond.
Bryauna Wright, 20, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $10,000 bond.
Brittney Pender, 27, of Senath, Mo., with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Larry Knowlton, 48, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV or V drug and possession of marijuana; $50,000 bond.
Kelsey Nicole Snyder, 26, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $1,500 bond.
Richard Giddings, 54, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams; $7,500 bond.
Corey Thomas, 35, of West Memphis, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by receiving of a firearm, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, discharging a firearm inside city limits and resisting arrest; $150,000 bond.
Marcus Warren, 52, of Luxora, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $15,000 bond.
Zachary Huckabee, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; released on a $2,500 bond.
