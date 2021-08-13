JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were called at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday by a 19-year-old California man who said he was sexually abused in Jonesboro from 2006 to 2015.
He said the man who abused him is a 49-year-old man. He said a 42-year-old woman was a witness.
Police are investigating with possible charges being sexually grooming of a child and rape of a person less than 14 years old.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Jose Cruz, 35, was arrested for failure to register/failure to comply with reporting requirements as a sex offender. Cruz is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center since early July on an arson charge with a $100,000 bond.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was broken into at her home in the 800 block of Amberwood Cove on Thursday and a Ruger .380 handgun was stolen.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone made fraudulent transfers from his cash app totaling $1,500.
