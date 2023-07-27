JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man admits that he sold about seven ounces of methamphetamine for $4,000, according to a federal court document.
LaKevin Chiron McDonald, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of distribution of more than 50 grams of meth.
A federal grand jury last year indicted McDonald on two counts, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas agreed to drop one charge in exchange for the guilty plea.
That one charge carries a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in a federal prison and at least five years of supervised release. He could also face a fine of up to $10 million.
Few details of the crime were included in the court documents. However, the indictment said McDonald distributed the illegal drug on Aug. 6 and Aug. 12, 2020.
“The parties agree that the quantity of methamphetamine actually involved in the offense, including relevant conduct, is 342.3 grams,” or 12 ounces, according to the plea document.
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a presentencing report to guide her in deciding the length of McDonald’s sentence. No sentencing date was set.
McDonald’s adult criminal record dates back to when he was 18 years old, according to records in Craighead County Circuit Court. His latest conviction was in 2014, when he received a 10-year sentence for felony theft of property and failure to appear in court.
