JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating its second shooting of the year after finding a man with a gunshot wound on Meadowbrook Drive at about 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, was found lying in a driveway in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.