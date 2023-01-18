JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating its second shooting of the year after finding a man with a gunshot wound on Meadowbrook Drive at about 3:21 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, was found lying in a driveway in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
Odoms was listed in critical condition Tuesday at a local hospital, according to Sally Smith, information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A 2012 Lincoln MKZ, which was reported stolen from Bull’s Wholesale autos, was found at the crime scene, according to a police report. Bob Seale, manager at Bull’s, said police told him he could pick up the vehicle Wednesday morning after it had been processed for evidence.
Officers rendered aid until fire and emergency medical technicians arrived on scene. The shooting is under investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigation Division. No further details are available at this time. Information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone having information on this shooting is encouraged to call JPD at 870-935-5657.
