PARAGOULD — A man has died after an accident at Utility Trailer’s facility in Paragould, company officials said.
According to the Paragould Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report about an individual trapped by a piece of equipment on Dec. 10.
“However, upon arrival we were informed workers had already freed the individual and medical treatment was in process,” Fire Chief Kyle Jackson said. “We provided medical assistance alongside AMMC ambulance service until the patient was transported to AMMC.”
Company officials said in a statement that the individual, identified as Christopher Blackshear, later died.
“The entire Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is deeply saddened to learn of Christopher Blackshear’s death, which occurred last Saturday while he was working on a hydraulic lift table at Utility Trailer’s Paragould, Arkansas, factory. Christopher was a longtime Utility Trailer employee, having worked for the company since 1994, and was a valued member of our team. Utility Trailer is committed to workforce safety and it reported the accident and fatality to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,” the statement read.
